Day of the freedom of the press : 5 movies that remind us of the importance of the profession of journalist – Actus Ciné

Since 1993, the day of may 3 is dedicated to the celebration of the freedom of the press. This initiative aims to defend journalists, a professional body that has inspired numerous stories on the big screen. Back on five of them.

On the occasion of the world Day of freedom of the press, which is celebrated every year on 3 may, AlloCiné decided to dive back into these movies that portray the journalism and those who struggle to pass the information on. That they are mere reporters or war correspondents, through the prism of the thriller or biopic, there have been many works that have marked the history of cinema. One of the most emblematic, we of course think of the film of Alan J. Pakula, the Men of The President, who is back on the case of Watergate, but also to Good Night, and Good Luck George Clooney, or even The china Syndrome James Bridges, in which Jane Fonda portrayed a journalist investigating a nuclear power plant.

Recently released in 2019, Camille de Boris Lojkine was also wowed the spectators with his portrait of the photojournalist Camille Lepage. This last, embodied on the screen by Nina Meurisse, had been killed in the central African republic by the ex–Seleka, 2014. She was 26 years old. The following selection reflects the personal choices of a part of the editorial on the best films devoted to this subject :

The chasm chimeras (1951)

Almost seventy years after its release, The Chasm chimeras, directed by Billy Wilder, (Some like it hot, Sabrina…), is always very current. The film carried by the late Kirk Douglas, who died in February last at the age of 103 years, following Charles Tatum, a journalist without scruples, willing to do anything to exploit the seam of a case that he follows for his newspaper. The reporter will indeed discover a man, stuck to the bottom of a collapsed gallery of New Mexico. Tatum is going to win his confidence, to take better advantage of the situation… A film that is exciting, that has very little aged and doesn’t boost the coat of arms of the journalist profession, on the contrary. It does, nonetheless, wonder about the role that reporters can play in as a witness to certain situations, or as a whistleblower.

Zodiac (2007)

Adapted from the book by Robert Graysmith, cartoonist at San Francisco Chronicle, Zodiac is a thriller dark and chilling serial killer who terrorized America in the 1970s by taking on young couples. It has the particularity to follow the point of view of Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), who became obsessed with the investigation to find the killer who sent coded messages to the newspapers to surf on her notoriety, rather than the police (the inspector is portrayed by Mark Ruffalo). Observing in the sidelines of the investigation of the consequences on the personal life of Graysmith, entâchée by his research compulsive, David Fincher explores the concept of fascination that one feels vis-à-vis the serial killers; a reflection that he will continue to develop ten years later in the series Mindhunter.

Spotlight (2015)

Oscar of the Best film in 2016, Spotlight is adapted from real events and recounts the fascinating investigation of journalists Boston Globe that has uncovered a scandal involving pedophile priests covered up by the Catholic Church. The title of the film refers to the name given to the investigation team of the journal who has worked for a year on this case, interviewing the victims of sexual abuse, and revealing that the catholic institution had protected their tormentors for decades. Their article, published in January 2002 and crowned by the Pulitzer prize in 2003, has freed the word and triggered a wave of revelations in the whole world. The film from Tom McCarthy, whose script appeared on the black list of the best scenarios looking for a producer, is carried by a casting five-star (Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, liev view Schreiber… all are perfect) and his narration is extremely well-crafted. The producer never seeks sensationalism, and chooses to resume the codes of the thriller and the thriller, to make feel the viewer the intensity of the work of these reporters willing to invest all their energy into the mission they have set for themselves : to inform their readers at all costs and make burst the truth.

Pentagon Papers (2017)

Contemporary Film the more recent Steven Spielberg, after his re-interpretation of the abolition of slavery by Lincoln (2012) and an incident history during the cold War with The Bridge of Spies (2015), Pentagon Papers focuses on a case of State highlighted by the Washington Post in the early 1970s. The newspaper investigation on the concealment of information from the u.s. government regarding the stalemate of the Vietnam war. This revelation, became one of the first scoops of the history of journalism in the United States. Served with a duo of actors at the top (Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks) and a mechanical narrative relentless, the film Spielberg is a painful news, and shows with a lot of pedagogy, the absolute necessity of the survival of journalism in the midst of an era trumpiste.

Sympathy for the devil (2019)

For his first film, director Guillaume de Fontenay looks at the war reporter Paul Marchand, in adapting his book, Sympathy for the devil, published in 1997. The film, which took more than two decades to do so, retrace the route of the French journalist during the headquarters Sarajevo in 1992. Much control, the biopic finds its strength in its images of cold, its brute violence, but also in the performance, hugely impressive Niels Schneider, which lends its features to the correspondent. The actor quénécois will be basking in the Price of the Mbest male actor at the international film Festival of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in 2019. Shot in Sarajevo, Sympathy for the devil succeeds in recreating with great realism the nightmare and the working conditions of reporters, who live to the rhythm of the bombardments. The film also manages to raise awareness and to create a dialogue with the audience by addressing the traumatic consequences of these men and women who risk their lives to make the information accessible. Paul Merchant, himself, participated in the design of the scenario, before ending its days in 2009.

