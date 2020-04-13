“DAZN would seek to McGregor to face Canelo Alvarez”

Saul Canelo Alvarez will not be able to carry out his fight of the month of may due to the crisis that has led to the pandemic of Coronavirus, so it seems that the fighter mexican has concentrated his attention in his confrontation of the month of September, thereof in which, according to the own words of the boxer tapatio for the channel Fox Sports, could face Gennady Golvkin in the long-awaited trilogy.

Despite having in mind this confrontation, DAZN would have on their plans to make the ‘Canelo’ is measured at Conor McGregor, fighter for the UFC who already has experience in the quadrangles, as in 2017 was measured to Floyd Mayweather in which he was the fights more profitable pay-per-view.

According to the words of the reporter from Sports Illustrated, Chris Mannix, DAZN company that paid Álvarez 365 million dollars for 11 fights, it has in its plans to confront the mexican with the best boxers in the world and, why not, some of the star of mixed martial arts as the irish.

“Canelo is scheduled to fight against Gennady Golovkin in the fall, but it’s left a lot of fights by this agreement DAZN that will take you to their 30 years. One of the opponents in perspective could not be other than Conor McGregor“well,” said the journalist in an interview for DAZN.

Who could face the ‘Canelo’?

“You have to fight against what is best in may and September; that is to say, against Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade. And if you want to fight once more in December, then you can fight you want to want to,” he said.