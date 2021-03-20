Dazzle beautiful, Kylie Jenner poses for major magazine

Supporters of millionaire entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have revived on social media, the moment when she appeared posing beautifully for the cover of the famed international magazine GQ, for the editions of Mexico and Germany.

That’s right, GQ Mexico and Latin America exclusively introduced Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan, who was 20 years old at the time and at the same time premiered a television show entitled “Life of Kylie”.

Clearly, if you appear on the cover of any review, it makes sense that within it there will be some pages dedicated to the recent activities you perform, and that is just what happened this time with the American celebrity.

In the interview, Kylie told GQ about the challenges of fame she faces day by day, the stage she was in when she started with her now makeup empire, as an entrepreneur, and provides some details of her new TV proposal.

“I’m so excited that my fans watch my new show, because they’ll be able to know a lot more about my life, from my friends to my business meetings, and I feel like, having my own TV show, I’m letting the cameras into my world, where I can be completely myself,” Kylie Jenner said.

He added a message to all those people who mock her and are just watching her life, hoping she’s wrong: “People think I don’t work hard, but my TV show will prove them otherwise,” Kylie Jenner added.

The conversation with Kylie also told her about what she looks like in the future and the new challenges she would have at the time, stating that the family is a very important thing for her and (eye here) stated that she would like to have children when she was young.

So, with this we can say that our dear and tender Stormi if she was within the plans for the now successful young woman, in the same way, Kylie clarified that she also wanted to continue working in her company every day, something we know for sure, she has done since she started with that project, and thanks to it, she is now positioned in the best places.

It’s no secret that Kylie Cosmetics has grown a lot since its launch in 2015, and with the great success it has had to date, we can imagine where it will be in 2025, and we believe that both Kylie and we are anxious.

Kylie Jenner has become a favorite of the sisters of the Kardashian Jenner clan, thanks to the 23-year-old already having her own cosmetics company and another of skincare products, the young woman is a role model for hundreds of people who admire her and follow in her footsteps on a daily basis.

That is why her loyal followers remembered the moment when she posted some photographs on her official Instagram account, where she appears posing for the renowned magazine GQ Mexico, and Germany, where she appears on the cover, Jenner released an outfit that allowed her to show off her famous curves before her millions of followers, who dedicated to her at the time the most flirty and creative compliments.

With three images Kylie managed to raise sighs on the social network, in all she tagged GQ Mexico and GQ Germany, as well as the author of the material, photographer Mike Rosenthal, and her loyal fans were captivated by so much vibrant beauty.