DC and Warner have already new plans for Harley Quinn

Despite the slow reception of his latest film, Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn will continue on the big screen in new projects. In fact, it seems that in addition to its involvement in films such as The Suicide Squad (the output of which is scheduled for August 2021), the queen of crime will have other films to it.

According to a report of DCEU Mythic Warner Bros is at an early stage to define the future of Harley Quinnand you’re thinking already of what will be your next movie. With the release of Birds of Prey this year, and The Suicide Squad, scheduled for next year, it is already assumed that the next film in which Margot Robbie has taken the role could go until 2022.

The program of films to DC Films for 2022 includes three adaptations and suites major: Shazam! 2, The Flash and Aquaman 2. Assuming that the new feature film, Harley Quinn arrives this year, it would add to these three versions, if not, replace one due to a delay in production.

Would you like to see a new film about Harley Quinn, with Margot Robbie?