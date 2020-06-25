DC Comics gives a better name to the young judge

Young Justice, also known under the name of the Young Justice League DC Comics gets a new name of one of its members, and it is absolutely perfect.

Attention SPOILERS Young Justice # 15 of Brian Michael BendisDavid Walker, John Timms, Scott Godlewski, Gabe Eltaeb, and Wes Abbott. The Young Justice League again DC Comics when writer Brian Michael Bendis became the editor and took out the Marvel Comics. This story has brought together the original members, such as Robin (Tim Drake, now nicknamed Drake), Superboy (Conner Kent), Impulse (Bart Allen), Wonder Girl (Cassie Sandsmark), and then went to Gemworld, and across the Multiverse, the collection of new companions on the way.

Soon, the ranks of the team of Young Justice, DC Comics expanded to include the Amethyst, the Teen Lantern, Jinny Hex, the Wonder Twins, Dial H for Hero, Naomi, Aqualad, Spoiler, Arrowette and to the Sides.

The number 15 is to complete your mission is the most recent, that he joined together to defeat Dr. Glory.

Before all the heroes are separated, a resolution to remain officially an active team of super heroes brings Drake to add a slight variation in the name of DC Comics Young Justice / Young Justice League.

As the F. B. I. shut down the Dr and Glory and clean up the mess caused by the monsters that run out of control outside of S. T. A. R. Labs, Superboy is comfortable to find their friends. Drake and Spoiler share a kiss, Impulse out a heroes of the magic of DC Comics for Jinny Hex and pass an index of Naomi in her home world. It was then that Drake suggests that Youth Justice is still a team in the future.

Previously, the Pulse reveals how the memories of each other were deleted after the last event of the “crisis”: 2011 flash point, which has been restored to the DC universe and the beginning of the New 52. Some of the heroes of DC will remember your life before the New 52 , while others have lived adventures are completely new. The launch of the time DC Rebirth and the return of Wally West to the continuity have been the first signs of the continuity of the pre-New 52 was gliding through the meshes of the network.

Drake tells his team mates and friends of the Young Justice League does not need an officer of the club or the time of the meeting. But as there are a large number of people, no matter who, Aqualad to the Amethyst, you can be contacted. Zan talks about there to say that as a link in the field of the justice League with the team of Young Justice, you can declare the team with a youth organization. This, naturally, leads Drake to change his name with enthusiasm The Young Justice League.

This helps the Justice League.

Of course, the name of Young Justice is just a variant of the DC Comics Justice League adult. Many of the code names and capacities of the adolescents of the heroes of the Young Justice members The Justice League, similar to the way that Robin and Kid Flash have teamed up to form the Teen Titans.

Instead of simply re-use the names of the Teen Titans DC Comics, which was available after the heroes are adults and have left the ” Teenager “, Tim Drake, Conner Kent and Bart Allen have decided to call it “Young Justice” in 1998. It is also desirable that Tim Drake proposes the new name, since it has recently changed its name from ” super-hero Red Robin Drake.

Call The Young Justice LeagueThe heroes of DC Comics to recognize their roots and their link with the Justice League, showing at the same time striving to be recognized in the same way it respects of their mentors.