DC Comics says goodbye to Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Queen

Birds of Prey are a failure in theaters, Warner has decided say goodbye the beautiful actress Margot Robbie who played the villain now anti-hero Harley Queen.

Harley Queen is one of the characters the most acclaimed of the DC universe, and Margot Robbie has been responsible for interpreting this character two times with Suicide Squat and the current film Birds of prey.

The first two were no doubt surprised the whole world and I create a whole avalanche of followers who wanted more, but in this new film disappointed all because his charisma was not enough.

According to sources, Warner Bros is planning to have double or replacements for the future in case something would happen. Just as he also confessed the introduction of the character in the universe that Matt Reeves creates with Robert Pattinson, but the actress could be another.

Matt Reeves wants to include the Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the next movie knight of the nightand everything indicates that the character will have a new trilogyand because the film is developed outside the DCEU, Margot Robbie will not be able to play this anti-hero, so the studio is already looking for another actress I can replace it.

The study is not to nothing merry with the poor performance of Birds of prey who had in the rooms so if this new actress managed to best interpret the character and won the approval of fans, will consider to replace Robbie certainly.

This will surely with pressure on the artist since his role of Harley Queen is in danger.

As we said, this would not be the only Harley that could exist, since if a suite is made of Joker the more safe is that the Dr. Harleen Quinzel also appear in the film so that you would have already three actresses of different play the same character

