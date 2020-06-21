DC comics soon brought in podcasts

DC comics soon brought in the podcasts Geeko



Notice to fans of comics and especially DC universe. After having conquered the big and small screen, the superheroes of DC Comics are about to land in a new format : the podcast.

Spotify has partnered with the

Warner Bros to produce a audio series inspired by the DC super heroes.

By signing this partnership of several years, Spotify offers the rights to produce, distribute and disseminate the podcast of the narrative inspired by comics, DC, and this, in exclusivity.

Unfortunately, at present, we do not yet know the details of the project, but the Swedish company ensures that the DC fans will find their favourite superheroes, including Wonder Woman, Batman,

Harley Quinn, the Joker and Superman. It is not yet known if each character will have their own series of audio, or if they are going to be all mixed up, but in any case, you will experience new storylines.

Many surprises in the key

“In addition to the production of stories based on the characters and franchises existing Warner Bros and DC, the two entities will also work together with Spotify to create a new schedule of the intellectual property of origin”, says the press release of Spotify. The collaboration of Spotify-Warner Bros not only because of a series of podcasts inspired by the universe of DC due to audio series in the Looney Tunes and the series Supernatural they are also on the agenda.

If the announcement should definitely excite fans of the DC super heroes, the lack of concrete information may be a little frustrating. No release date has been communicated. It will certainly be patient, but also master the language of Shakespeare. In fact, there are great chances that the podcasts are only available in English. It should be noted, moreover, that the page DC already exists in Spotify, and that is followed by more than 8,100 subscribers.