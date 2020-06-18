DC FanDome Virtual Experience : A virtual event for free to confirm with (…)



After the Comic con of San Diego in the year 2020, which will be available online and free of charge, Warner Bros cre event not to miss August 22, 2020, with the DC FanDome Virtual Experience. The staff of the house-mre of DC Comics, decided to put the small dishes in the large and offer the event free of charge for the DC fans around the world. The DC FanDome it will be a celebration of colours of 24 hours non-stop, and will include close to all Multiverse DC. Deadline talks about an event that will start at 10 hours (probably Los Angeles), which means that the event dbutera for us, in France, from 20h.

This event occurs immersion and virtual, all the super-heroes, and ms. the super-villains of DC, as are the pass or the present. Only one thing to do, log on to the internet site DCFanDome.com. The program, exclusive listings (both in the field of film, television or tapes-draw), pictures, rare and news from WB Games. But this is not all, as is also presented the distribution and crateurs of the great library of films and sries tlvises DC :



Aquaman, Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, the Legends of the Morning, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pence, Shazam !, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO! Titans, Watchmen and The League of the paramilitaries : the New Gnration.

In addition, fans of the DCEU you must have information of all fraches in the Snyder Court of The Justice Leaguethat is expected in HBO Max in 2021, but also the trs promising Wonder Woman 1984that d be presented to the world in August, but that was still a time repouss, to October this time. Fans of the rest of the world are also the right events localiss in their local language.

And as donn that the valve surprise is open, continue on this lance. James Gunn, when he is the 1, confirm your presence and that of his team of anti-heroes The Suicide Squad the event ! The crateur, and Warner benefit also to share a new logo, the colors clatantes the film, which is expected to be August 2021 !

Its cte, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms that the fact of presenting the event to talk about his film, DC, in preparation for some time, Black Adam. The actor, producer, former glory of the capture, a post on Instagram : “The hirarchie of power in the DC universe is about to change. I agree with the pope, and the first of its kind, the DC FanDomethe 22.08.20. This is for YOU – THE FANS.”



The organizers of the event have been dclar : “for more than 85 years, the world tourn the heroes and stories of returning to DC to stand up and entertain us, and this event numrique huge and envelope to give to the entire world of new ways to personalize your travel in the DC universe without limits, without inputs and without limits. With the DC FanDomewe are able to give to the fans all around the world in an exciting way and ingal to connect with all of DC’s favorite characters, as well as with the incredible talent that gives them life on the page and the screen”.

The picentre of the event DC FanDome Virtual Experience the “Hall of Heroes” oh, will perform a variety of panels – as seen in the Comic With San Diego and New York – or actors and other crateurs is buzz with comments and other announcements related to the films and sries, but also games, current or future.



DC and Warner have also planned other 5 “workshops” virtual or fans will be able to have access to the Multiverse DC :

The DC WatchVerse : Take a seat, sit down and join the virtual public, to immerse you in hours of essential content from all over the world. All panels and screenings exclusive to squences indites, with the distribution, the crateurs and the team behind the Movie scenes of DC, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

The DC YouVerse : Venture into this world, or the FANS are the stars to see the most incredible content gnr on the part of the users, the cosplay and the fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, yours.

The DC KidsVerse : You need a way to entertain your children for hours ? We offer a universe special, directly accessible on the site DCKidsFanDome.com. This area offers a wide range of activations, ideal for young families of our fans.



The DC InsiderVerse : This world from the bottom up, on the crativit contains a vido central with the legendary artist and editor, CC, BCC, from Jim Lee, the president of the DC Film Production Walter Hamada, and the crateur DC TV ArrowverseGreg Berlanti, welcoming the fans with an introduction to the Multiverse DC. Of the, go behind the scenes with the matres artisans that give life to the DC, in all its forms, the bands of tie in games, through television, movies, theme parks, consumer products and many other things.

The DC FunVerse : Enjoy your experience on DC FanDome and collect cool items to share ; take a look at our tape drive draw ; diy kits WW84 Golden Armor and the Batmobile ; more gifts numriques and a shop full of products, including exclusivits in the editing limit.











