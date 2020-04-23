DC Fans Roast, Warner Bros.After wishing a happy birthday to Amber of Aquaman

Since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard put an end to their marriage in 2017, they are stuck in a legal battle persistent and continuous that continues to become more and more complicated. The two stars claim to have been abused during the marriage, although most of the information that we have seen recently involve Aquaman actress as the instigator of many incidents.

Some of the evidence overwhelming against the Heard include court documents that reveal that she has defecated on the bed of Depp, a statement from the manager of the estate of Johnny who said she was abused while their children were present in the house, and allegations that she threw a vodka bottle at him, which cut off the finger.

But it seems that Warner Bros. be ready to look beyond all of this. Or at least, the one who manages the Twitter account Aquaman is, as they have posted a message of happy birthday to Amber earlier in the day, that you can see below:

Happy birthday Amber Heard! Here is an unforgettable day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE – Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

Of course, the Internet was not very well taken this, with many people calling WB on Twitter for the support of the actress. And you can find below a sample of what people have to say:

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard has assaulted Johnny Depp when his children were in the house: "I saw Amber rush on Johnny, the scratching, the pulling and the tugging aggressively."

"I started a physical combat – the aggressor in AH series #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

This woman has admitted to repeatedly abusing her husband, she was arrested for abusing his wife, but of course, let's tweet about her because she is pretty and that male fans can look at it. Women are never faced with the consequences of their actions when it comes to be of the attackers are known.

“And Johnny, every time he was injured … he was just very dramatic about it.” Pic.twitter.com/48EZXlxqYb – 🏴☠️ (@jacxpearl) April 22, 2020

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KQZQ9ur6Iy – The daughter of Johnny Depp 🍩🍉🍩 (@JDeppS_girl) April 22, 2020

#badlook #justiceforjohnny pic.twitter.com/1DS4PyFzmv – sam (@samjrakoh) April 22, 2020

#AmberHeardBelongsToPrison people want to see her in a suit of orange. I can’t wait for that. pic.twitter.com/VpOC9BC8HI – 🐦 T w e e t i e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

Oh look, it’s the abuser! pic.twitter.com/yBXN2pLm1z – KeepRocking (@ véritéhurts06) April 22, 2020

then you support always the aggressor – 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐣𝐚 | 139 (@deppsintentions) April 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Mpae2MVtU9 – Aurora ◻️ ⬅️ 1.5 m ➡️ #JusticeForJohnny (@MsAuroraGilmore) April 22, 2020

you are all cool with the abusers admitted and in series? I’ve had 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ezt6oWOu0Y – mandy (@queenbpip) April 22, 2020

Yes, it is quite clear from these reactions that people are not too enthusiastic at the idea that Warner Bros shows its support for Amber, given what she is accused of. And as each new story breaks out about her relationship with Johnny, more and more people seem to side with the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Of course, it’s not as if he was completely innocent in all this either, but it seems that the Heard has been much less of a victim than she was initially. Again, until everything is settled in court, we’ll never know the true story, but judging by the responses to this Tweet, it is clear that a lot of Aquaman the fans have no interest to see the actress back for the sequel.