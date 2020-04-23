DC Fans Roast, Warner Bros.After wishing a happy birthday to Amber of Aquaman

Since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard put an end to their marriage in 2017, they are stuck in a legal battle persistent and continuous that continues to become more and more complicated. The two stars claim to have been abused during the marriage, although most of the information that we have seen recently involve Aquaman actress as the instigator of many incidents.

Some of the evidence overwhelming against the Heard include court documents that reveal that she has defecated on the bed of Depp, a statement from the manager of the estate of Johnny who said she was abused while their children were present in the house, and allegations that she threw a vodka bottle at him, which cut off the finger.

But it seems that Warner Bros. be ready to look beyond all of this. Or at least, the one who manages the Twitter account Aquaman is, as they have posted a message of happy birthday to Amber earlier in the day, that you can see below:

Of course, the Internet was not very well taken this, with many people calling WB on Twitter for the support of the actress. And you can find below a sample of what people have to say:

Yes, it is quite clear from these reactions that people are not too enthusiastic at the idea that Warner Bros shows its support for Amber, given what she is accused of. And as each new story breaks out about her relationship with Johnny, more and more people seem to side with the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Of course, it’s not as if he was completely innocent in all this either, but it seems that the Heard has been much less of a victim than she was initially. Again, until everything is settled in court, we’ll never know the true story, but judging by the responses to this Tweet, it is clear that a lot of Aquaman the fans have no interest to see the actress back for the sequel.

