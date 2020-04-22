DC introduces Wonder Woman 1984 Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom – Betanews.fr

DC has released another set of virtual backgrounds for video Zoom. This time the theme is Wonder Woman 1984the upcoming sequel, scheduled for June before the pandemic coronavirus not the strength to come back in August. But even if we can’t watch Wonder Woman 1984 in the rooms (and even August is optimistic), at least we can participate in calls video conferencing on Zoom or other video-conferencing software with a Wonder Woman 1984 thematic background.

Of course, using one of these Wonder Woman 1984 the virtual backgrounds could eventually give it to one of your colleagues in a crisis because of the color palette is bold, but hey, what are the odd times and we all need to do in the face of much adversity. A press release from DC, details the history:

They did not have a video conference or hangout online in 1984. Heck, personal computers were barely a thing. But this does not mean that we can’t bring the colors and style of this decade – with one of the super-heroes of the most popular on the planet – our video calls today. Warner Bros.has published four different backgrounds Wonder Woman 1984 with the bright color for fans to download and use while counting the days until the highly anticipated film begins in August. And as if that wasn’t enough already to make us turn up in the excitement as a Gal Gadot on the set, they have also published a new lens WW84 for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for all the super-heroes of social media.

DC seems to be really excited by these backgrounds, but this is not so shocking. With everyone stuck inside during the pandemic, Zoom and other software meeting have become the only way for many of us to have interaction face-to-face. As a result, the virtual backgrounds are become equivalent in the quarantine of the display of paintings or statues on the wall of your office. Download one of the backgrounds below, and use them at your leisure in your videoconferencing software preferred.







The post DC releases Wonder Woman 1984 Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom appeared first on Bleeding Cool News And Rumors.