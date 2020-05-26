DC : The Justice League does it right in a sequel ?

While the Snyder”s Cut of Justice League was announced on HBO’s Max in 2021, the rumors about a second opus recurrence. According to The Wrap, the release of this remake of the Justice League is a way to say goodbye to the Snyderverse, we do will, therefore, not behind the camera in the DCEU.

When it was unveiled in the theatres, Justice League is far from unanimous. The gathering, yet highly anticipated fans of super-heroes DC, will not have convinced the public that quickly expressed concern about the continued adventures of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. If a second film was planned, Warner was quickly pushed back its release until they can no longer mention it in his program. The project seemed to stop, but the recent announcements by HBO’s Max could give a new breath to the movie. The Snyder”s cut, as requested by the fans, will arrive on the platform in 2021. If no new scene will be shot, the director has 30 million dollars to rework the editing, the special effects and the soundtrack. A nice budget boost to the rumors about a sequel to Justice League. Yet, according to The Wrap, this is not the time to extend the Snyderverse to Warner, who now prefers to concentrate on the movies solo more dark, as for Joker or The Batman expected in 2021, in the dark rooms. “This is a movie to close the loop, to complete the story. May not be the whole story, but the Snyderverse will end by this film. Don’t expect to spin-off with Ben Affleck as Batman” explains our colleagues.

Warner will continue to produce films of that genre in the future, but reviews its recipe, and prefers to let his chance to other directors. There will, of course, Patty Jenkins to the realization of Wonder Woman 1984, scheduled for the 12th of August next. It is then Batman returns, this time in the guise of Robert Pattinson. The project has been entrusted to Matt Reeves and is expected to arrive on our screens on the 29th of September 2021. In June 2022, it is Ezra Miller will lace up the costume of The Flash, under the direction of Andy Muschietti, for the first film, a solo of super-heroes. One will also find Jason Momoa in the skin ofAquaman and Zachary Levi in Shazam. Finally, Dwayne Johnson makes his entrance in the universe, in the highly anticipated Black Adam, expected to be on our screens on December 22, 2021. The programme is therefore responsible for Warner, who seems to have drawn a line on the universe developed by Snyder since 2013. The future of the DC characters will be written in the plural and similar to the MCU, the firm does focus more on a single director to lead the epic of super-heroes in the dark rooms. To make his farewell to Snyder, he will have to wait for the year 2021 and the output of Snyder”s Cut on HBO Max. This feature could introduce a villain that is well known to fans of the comics, Darkseid.