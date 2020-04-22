DC Universe presents POISON IVY for the festivities of the EARTH DAY – Betanews.fr

Credits: DC Comics



DC will feature Poison Ivy for Earth Day this year on Wednesday – pointing to several comic strips and animated programs on the streaming service the DC Universe.

“Every day is Earth Day for the villain emblematic of DC, Poison Ivy,” said a spokesman for DC. “Passionate lover of the earth and its defense number one against humanity, Poison Ivy was a character, essential comics of DC throughout its history. “

On the front of the comic book, DC Universe recommends Poison Ivy: a Cycle of life and death, Secret origin # 36 (Story from Neil Gaiman on his origin), Origins secret # 10 (its original ‘New 52’), Batman: Poison Ivy # 1, Jokers Asylum: Poison Ivy # 1, Detective Comics with Poison Ivy, Batman: Harley and Ivy, Batman # 181 (his first appearance), and the cra “Hot House” of Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight in # 42 and # 43.

On the front animated, DC Universe recommends that the current Harley Quinn series, her appearances in Batman: the animated seriesand The Batman.