DCEU : Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in the costumes of Superman and Batman ?

The official announcement of the broadcast of the Snyder Cut Justice League on HBO Max in 2021 will not be without consequence on the DCEU ! After years to ask for the release of the original version of the director, either on DVD or streaming, fans of the DC universe Comics have finally won the case. Deemed to have been charcutée by the producers and Joss Whedon during the final edit, the film was one of the biggest regrets of the filmmaker. Whether it be its customers or of the stars to the poster, all were aware of the potential of his story aborted, in which there was Darkseid, one of the wicked favourites of the spectators. But this decision of Warner Bros. could it have an impact on the departure of Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ben Affleck (Batman) ?

Superman and Batman

According to rumors quite persistent, the two stars could well be their big comeback in the costumes of these super hero iconic ! We have not failed to notice the surprise appearance of Henry Cavill at the watch party Man of Steel organized by Zack Snyder. In addition, Dany Garcia (the manager of the actor, and Dwayne Johnson, the future Black Adam), would be in negotiations with the Warner Bros. to get a new contract around Superman. The icing on the cake, the producer commented “of time exciting“under the post Instagram of his client, the star of the film that reacted to the arrival of the Snyder”s Cut of Justice League on the social networks. As to the YouTubeuse Grace Randolph, she is confident about the return of Henry Cavill, as she has shown on Twitter !

Batman

On the side of Ben Affleck, it would seem that the latter is about to take over the role of Batman in a series to destination HBO Maxthat the Warner Bros. may officially announce in the end of the year ! Obviously, the original program would be focused on Bruce Wayne and follow the Snyder”s Cut of Justice Leaguewhile the actor would be both in front of the camera and behind, to the position of showrunner. As to Zack Snyderit would take the place of a producer. Interestingly, Joe Manganiello would be in the skin of the villain Deathstroke ! Of course, these rumors come from the user 4Chan, and are to be taken with a grain of salt : however, AT&T, which owns the Warner Bros., has teasé several times the return of Ben Affleck. When you are told that nothing is impossible for the kingdom of super-heroes…