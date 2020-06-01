DCEU : Henry Cavill does not return for caméos in Black Adam, The Flash, or The Batman

Last week it was learned that Henry Cavill was negotiating its return within the DCEU, was to swell the rumors around a film Superman. If he whispered finally that the actor would be in talks to appear in the upcoming blockbuster Warner/DC, as Black Adam or The Flash, new information relayed by The Hollywood Reporter indicate that the hero of Krypton, is in reality not included in the scripts of the latter, as in that of The Batman. If the absence of Henry Cavill does not appear surprising in the project by Matt Reeves, Superman should not be introduced via caméos in movies solo with Dwayne Johnson, and Ezra Miller.

Although negotiations are still in progress, the clash between The Rock and Henry Cavill on the big screen therefore appears unlikely for the time beingjust as the appearance of Superman across the various alternate realities of The Flash. If this information will be disappointing to fans of the DCEU is that Shazam! 2 could be the ideal candidate to film the return ofHenry Cavill in the Superman costume, this latter having already made an appearance at the end of the previous pane. Finally on the 2nd of November 2022 in France, after the Warner has announced new release dates, the following Shazam! will be the first movie DC from this new edition. What offer a return in good and due form at Superman Henry Cavill and capitalize on this famous scene post-credits, before a feature-length solo as hoped or a major role in future blockbusters DC !