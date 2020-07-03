DCEU : Henry Cavill responds to rumors about the return of Superman

Superman returns is not, or not to go back, isn’t it ? The latest news, Henry Cavill was in the midst of negotiations to embody the character in the DCEU. If the idea of a Man of Steel 2 to be able to see the date, however, has quickly been ruled out, the fans expect as potentially see the earth in Shazam 2 or any other blockbuster DC Comics. However, the recent comments of Henry Cavill on the subject are not very reassuring. Worse yet, the words of the actor suggest that all the discussions about Superman simply unfounded, and that there has never been any question of a possible return of the hero on the big screen.

Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel

“The number of speculations, from things I’ve read on the internet, it is exciting and frustrating at times. Especially when we see that people describe as facts. While no, this is not the case. These discussions are not taking place. But what is important is that the people are enthusiastic, it is important to support a character like Superman. This is a brilliant character. If people talk about it, if they invent things, this is nothing, because it means that he wants to see the character again.” he explained in an interview with Variety. Henry Cavill has never hidden, he would like to continue playing Superman in the DCEU for as long as possible. Will have to see if the studios will give him the opportunity. The hope that the convention virtual DC FanDome, which will be held on the 22nd of August, we will bring the answers about the future of Superman.