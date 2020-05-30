DCEU : Henry Cavill return, what that means for the character of Superman in the universe ?

While Henry Cavill is currently negotiating his return to the side of the DCEU, in order to interpret new Superman, the british actor should probably be back, without as much as a movie Man Of Steel in preparation. In fact, it would be more likely that he’ll be back in the sequel to Shazam! or in Black Adam. It is therefore a return in half-tint for the Superman Henry Cavill within the DCEU, since the super-heroes should no longer be the dominant figure of the universe. Orchestrating a profound overhaul since the bitter failure of Justice League, Warner bros and DC seem determined to take a new path and, like Black Adam and his interpreter, Dwayne Johnson, their new faces.

Black Adam.

The famous character from the comics played by Henry Cavill would therefore be relegated to a secondary in the DCEU. If this decision may seem somewhat surprising, Superman has always been one of the favorite super heroes of the public and Henry Cavill has since become one of the favorite actors of Hollywood, this does not mean that its role will not be important. The hero of Krypton could more become a figure of wisdom, an ally of weight for Shazam in the face of Black Adam or the keeper discrete from the Earth. This could also bring apprehension of a different Superman then that Justice League saw him become the protector of Metropolis that it was.

Henry Cavill in the Justice League.

Aside from that and after the formalization of the Snyder Cut Justice League on HBO Max, the DCEU will he take account of this famous director’s cut in order to prepare for the return ofHenry Cavill ? If the production in the hope of making Superman a hero is secondary to the future, it would be preferable not to. The original vision of Zack Snyder was planning to give an important place to the hero from Krypton. However, the new direction started by the studios in their negotiations with his interpreter, seems to want to give him a role similar to the one that could have Nick Fury in the MCU. By appearing in the next film DC, Superman could become a figure similar to that of a recruiter to mount a Justice League of.

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel.

Although it is not also necessary to compare the character of Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Cavill for many reasons, the latter are animated by the same thirst for justice and want above all to protect the Earth. The end of Justice League saw just Bruce Wayne to rebuild the mansion to make it into a HQ for a next team of super-heroes. Superman might as well try to recruit Shazam, the two characters being particularly related in the comics. Finally, a last possibility would be to do the Superman, a sort of mentor. As we could see in Justice Leaguethe character of Henry Cavill has more or less taken under his wing that Ezra Miller (The Flash), their relationship is crystallized in the scene post-credits. Thus, without being the ultimate image of the DCEU, there are several innovative possibilities for the Superman Henry Cavill. This would allow you to go further than simple caméos, and promote a new approach to super-heroes, the most famous of DC’s comic books. We can’t wait to learn more !