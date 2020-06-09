DCEU : Henry Cavill returns in the role of Superman for the better to leave ?

Super surprise for fans of DC Comics and Henry Cavill, the actor is currently in full negotiations to once again play as Superman on the big screen. A rumor is surprising, as until now there was every reason to believe that Warner Bros had completely abandoned the idea of continuing the adventures of Clark Kent introduced in Man of Steel. Despite the fact that Henry Cavill has repeatedly insisted on the fact that the role is still his, there was enough to doubt it. However, even if the negotiations end on the return of his version of the hero, his future in the DCEU will be there for all the insured ?

Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel

The latest information on the potential return of Superman only speak not a Man of Steel 2, but a possible appearance in one other blockbuster, the DCEU. Which, for the moment, let us think that the hero played by Henry Cavill will ultimately not franchise him. This would not be a bad thing since it would be in spite of everything part of the DCEU. Note that its presence in the scenarios The Batman, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and The Flash has also been ruled out. Shazam 2 so is the possibility the more likely. However, between a brief cameo at the end of a movie, and a full place in a plot, there is a major difference. This feedback could thus not having a real impact in the DCEU, and only serve to satisfy fans as well as maintain some connections between the films.

One could also see in this potential comeback a way for the studios to say goodbye to this version of Superman, and to give an explanation for his absence in the future of the DCEU. In fact, if the return of Henry Cavill in the role would be surprising, it is also because Warner Bros and DC seem determined to go ahead with the hero. Be ready to bring a new adaptation of Superman on the big screen. In addition, The Flash for the moment, planned for 2022, is expected to follow the famous arc Flashpoint in which the plot revolves around the existence of a timeline alternative. Even if the presence of Superman in the scenario has been ruled out, this new blockbuster could be used to remove or replace certain characters disappear. For example, the version of Batman interpreted by Ben Affleck.

Henry Cavill and his version of Clark Kent could also meet the same fate. If the negotiations turn out to be true, and that the latter plays the hero Kryptonien, therefore, it is possible that this may be for the purpose of preparing his departure from the DCEU and not the expansion of the universe film around Superman. Unless the contrary, it is a way for Warner Bros and DC Comics keep the character of the side and be able to make it to come and go as they please. Since the release of Justice Leaguethe new logic followed by the DCEU is blurred. A reboot complete of the universe is about to take place? What characters will remain and which will go ? Hope we’ll have soon the answers to all our questions.