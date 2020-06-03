DCEU : Is it fair to compare Superman to Hulk ?

While Henry Cavill would be in negotiations with Warner bros to make its big comeback in the Superman costume, it is not yet known what project the actor may appear. If a film about the hero of Krypton appears to compromise, his interpreter did not return not to make caméos in the coming blockbusters DC as Black Adam, The Flash or The Batman. The rumors have been enough to fuel the comparison between the Superman Henry Cavill and the Hulk to Mark Ruffalo. He, like the Marvel superhero, the DC character should have a minor role in future adaptations of the universe, the Warner who now want to move forward from the bitter failure of Justice League.

Henry Cavill in the skin of Superman.

Nevertheless, this comparison between these two iconic super-hero is justified ? In other words, Superman deserve it to be treated the same as Bruce Banner in the upcoming films DC ? In reality, the future of these characters appears, all the same, different. Firstly because a large part of the arc of a narrative of Smart Hulk took place off-screen between Avengers : Infinity War and Endgame. If fans hope to have one day the opportunity to discover this story, especially in a film solo, however, it is not certain that such treatment would be appropriate for Superman d’Henry Cavill. In fact, it will be difficult to pass over in silence his relationship with Lois Lane, his family or his legacy kryptonien.

Smart Hulk in Avengers : Endgame.

Then, by comparing Superman to Hulk, it would come to be the super-hero, DC, a secondary character. If he could provide assistance, for example, to Shazam, a super-hero of his stature would steal the show and divert the plot as well as the expectations of the public. An element that could certainly happen with the Hulk in future adaptations, but that appears less likely given the apprehension of the character they have chosen to develop Marvel studios in the last three Phases. Then, the waiting around Man of Steel 2 strengthened since the formalization of the Snyder Cut Justice League on HBO Max, make it impossible to compare Superman to Hulk. If the fans of the two worlds film would like to delve once again in the adventures solos of these characters, it remains that the plot around the hero of Krypton, seven years after the first Man of Steel has something more to pack the public.

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel.

It would be quite interesting to discover in particular the version of World War Hulkit has already been more or less adapted via Thor : Ragnarok. Finally, the DC universe is undergoing a redesign, this appears to be different from that of the MCU. Where Marvel studios has not dropped for more than a decade, before now give way to other characters, the DCEU he does not have (or more) universes shared. If Marvel could always use Hulk as a secondary character, the Warner and DC have yet the opportunity to evolve Superman into his own adaptations. If you need to gather several ingredients to hope to reinvent the story of Clark Kent, the production will have everything to gain by trying the bet, Superman does not have, according to us, not said its last word !