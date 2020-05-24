DCEU : Jason Momoa reveals if Aquaman and the Batman Robert Pattinson could share the poster of a movie

The DCEU is preparing to welcome a new version of man-bat ! In fact, Robert Pattinson will be the next Bruce Wayne in The Batman, a choice that has certainly divided fans, but has at least had the merit of intrigue and react. While the viewers of the film world of DC Comics discuss on this bold choice of casting, the journalists AND wanted to know if Aquaman and the justiciar hidden of Gotham have a chance to be one day reunited to the screen. Therefore, they have interviewed Jason Momoa, which was entrusted to them : “I mean, that would be great, but I don’t think this is heading in this direction. Let them just do their part and I’ll do my thing of mine“.

Justice League

Despite this response, indicating that a meeting of the two heroes on the big screen will not be for any of the following, this means that the film of Matt Reeves will focus for now only on the man bat. But, of course, Arthur Curry, and Bruce Wayne will have to cross in the DCEU one day or the other ! As Jason Momoa is excited by the casting of Robert Pattinson in the new Batman : “I’m really happy. He is a good man, it is an excellent actor. I’m excited about it all“. Rather, it is a good thing for Warner Bros. producing films solo of his avenger(e)s before movies choral as Justice League. The impressive box-offices Wonder Woman (including reshoots of the suite are finally finished) and d’Aquaman are proof of that !