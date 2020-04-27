DCEU : Jennifer Lawrence soon to be in the skin of Stargirl ?

After incarnate a famous mutant for the account of the Fox, Jennifer Lawrence could she slip into the skin of a heroine of the DCEU ? The exchanges are all the rage between the different worlds of film, proof is with the passage (temporary) James Gunn (The Guardians of the Galaxy) on the side of DC Comics with Suicide Squad 2 ! And this is also true for the actors, who swap their regular costume of the avenger for another, Ryan Reynolds in the lead. It may well be that this is soon the case of the interpreter of the Mystical X-Men, that it will may be in in Stargirl. And it is good, because Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America in the DCEU, a team which the character is part !

Jennifer Lawrence in Mystique

According to the website We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. would the project integrate with Courtney Whitmore on the big screen in the near future. And on the wishlist of the studios, it is the name of Jennifer Lawrence that one would find in a very good position ! On one side, it is an ideal choice, the soldier was also a young blonde woman with blue eyes, and being now a veteran of the roles of action. On the other, it is a bit early for seeing him play another super-heroine, his character of Mystical being still very fresh in our minds. Discover an actress still foreign to the world of super-hero would offer the novelty to the fans… And you, what do you think ? Would you like to see star in the role of Stargirl ? Or would you prefer to discover Tinkerbell in a live-action Disney ?