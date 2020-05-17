DCEU : Man of Steel 2 can he still see the light of day ?

In 2013, Man of Steel opened the door to a new series of movies, DC produced by Warner. If it is discovered for the first time Henry Cavill in the skin of Superman, the movie by Zack Snyder was in reality the first step of a vision much broader. These included in particular a saga of five to six films, including the epilogue final would have been Justice League. More specifically, Zack Snyder did not want last way too early, and should be followed Man of Steel 2. Finally, only the first pane of Superman, then Batman v Superman as well as Justice League saw the day, each of the projects has finally been denatured. If it would have been interesting to see this film on the big screen, many fans claiming now the famous Snyder Cut, it would have been especially exciting to see the evolution of Superman.

In effect, this Phase of the DCEU should first of all focus on the super-hero of the planet Krypton, a point on which Zack Snyder has recently revealed new details during a live-stream. First seen as a hero in spite of himself, he would eventually become the protector of the Earth, as developed in the comics. This apprehension of character as well as his doubts would have been put in light in Man of Steel 2. A project finally abandoned after the failure of Justice League, while one still wonders whether he could still see the light of day ?

Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel.

If the project could be interesting vis-à-vis the apprehension of the character of Henry Cavill, is forced to acknowledge that it would be difficult for the production to undertake the construction of such a film. Many times, rumors about Man of Steel 2 have bloomed on the Internet. Nevertheless, fans of the universe have, in fact, tend to perceive Batman v Superman as well as Justice League as a direct result of Man of Steel. An impression that would suggest, therefore, that the arc narrative of Superman would have been explored in the course of these three films, making Man of Steel 2 obsolete. Aside from that, many rumors about the withdrawal of Henry Cavill from the DCEU as Superman, confirmed by his co-star Amy Adams, indicate that the writing Man of Steel 2 appears unlikely. While the studios seem to want to focus on other characters such as Black Adam.

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel.

This being said, the DC universe has been the target of many critics at the time of the release of Batman v Supermanjust like Justice League. Therefore, even if these two films are used in part to complete the arc of Superman, Man of Steel 2 could be a chance for Warner to correct some of the mistakes made in the DCEU. In addition, the deferral of the film Supergirl to because of the Superman Henry Cavill could also mean that the production aims to offer an ever more significant in the super-hero, letting us catch a glimpse of this possible result of Man of Steel. Then with the start of construction likely, or a simple desire to see Henry Cavill in the skin of Superman ? If the future information on the return of the actor within the DCEU should help us to see more clearly, Man of Steel 2 not risk for the moment not to see the light of day at Warner. A pity, we who dreamed of find Henry Cavill in the famous costume !