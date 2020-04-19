DCEU : Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League soon erased from the timeline ?

What was originally a mere rumour is now almost a certainty : the Warner Bros. is about to reboot the DCEU ! Already, in June 2019, the early reports indicated that the studios wanted to start from scratch the construction of their fictional universe of super-heroes, and split it in two. If in the beginning we had some doubts about this possibility, it turns out that it seems more and more likely. According to the website Fandom Wire, the film The Flash, in break because of the controversy about Ezra Miller will be the opportunity to upset the timeline by eliminating the most controversial elements of the DCEU. In other words, the adaptation of Flashpoint will be a way to “delete” Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League !

Lex Luthor

The Flash recounts the journey into the past of the super-heroes, the purpose of which is to prevent the death of his mother, which will change the events of the DCEU forever. In effect, when we shall see the return of Barry Allen (or his alternate within the plot) in the present, the universe of the films of Zack Snyder who has done so much debate will no longer exist. According to Fandom Wire, Wonder Woman and Aquaman will always be of the party, and the Batman Robert Pattinson will be one of the new protagonists of the timeline on the official 2.0. However, neither the Suicide Squad, or Black Adam Dwayne Johnson will not be included in this release of the unpublished universe cinematic DC Comics. These will evolve so apart, in a manner still unknown. If this is the case, the result should be interesting to find out !