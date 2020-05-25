DCEU : Ryan Reynolds could be back in the skin of Green Lantern ?

Ryan Reynolds will donned the costume of many super-heroes in the course of his career ! First of all, Green Lantern within the DC universe, and then Deadpool in the next Marvel (the first time without success, a second time, with instant popularity). Since the actor was able to reconnect with a role missed because of a failureone can imagine that he could easily reproduce this on several occasions. And for good reason, rumors stubborn indicate that the star could appear in the Snyder Cut Justice Leaguethat will land officially on HBO Max in 2021 ! It is the enigmatic tweet of the youtubeuse Grace Randolph in response to one of its subscribers that is born this is said among the fans. See below his response to a video in which Ryan Reynolds supports the Snyder Cut !

A user noted in the commentary of his video : “Here’s a new point of view Ryan Reynolds receiving a ton of applause about the Snyder Cut ! It looks like the CCXP19 really like Zack Snyder !“. What Grace Randolph replied with a wink, leading the fans to believe that Green Lantern will make a cameo in the film version soon to be broadcast on the streaming platform… Knowing that the creator of Deadpool thinks that he will have to wait for more than 5 years before the return of Wade Wilson in the film, the star is not really in the small papers of Marvel Studios, and is still available for another character. Especially as the rumors indicate that Kevin Feige is not at all a fan of the merc big mouth, and does not wait to include it in the MCU. That’s why she could take the opportunity to return to the superhero side of DC ! Imagine for a moment the Green Lantern of Ryan Reynolds alongside Black Adam and Wonder Woman. Madness !