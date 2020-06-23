DCEU : Supergirl is already on Earth ?

Played by Henry Cavill, the Superman of the DCEU there will be the opportunity to shine for the last time at the cinema with a cameo in one of the future movies DC Comics. While waiting to learn more, fans of the man of steel will be able, however, to resolve the Snyder Cut, the version of The Justice League produced by Zack Snyder, and the output of which is scheduled for 2021, on HBO Max. The director may, in a certain way, go to the end of their ideas, and pursue the universe that he had begun. A universe in which there is already a relationship of Superman : Kara Zor-El also known as Supergirl.

Kara Zor El in the prequel of the previous Man of Steel

On the occasion of the release of The man of Steel in the film, DC Comics published a short comic book that acts as a prequel to the movie. Contrary to what one may think that the true protagonist of these pages of the comics wasn’t Superman, but his cousin Kara Zor-El, who is presented as a pilot sent on a mission ship on Krypton. However, this mission has gone wrong, and Kara has finished by becoming nose to nose with a criminal Kryptonien. Your struggle will eventually lead to the fall of the nave of the heroine in the Land. These events, however, took place thousands of years before the of The man of Steel. Despite all that, Warner Bros and DC Comics could use the confirmed presence of Kara on Earth for the introduction of his character in the film Supergirlstill in project. For example, you may be trapped in the ice.