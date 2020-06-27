DCEU : Superman (Henry Cavill) is going to make an appearance in the film Supergirl ?

In what movie the Superman Henry Cavill is going to make their big comeback ? This is the question that haunts us from several media outlets reported that the actor would be in negotiations to take the role. The new has had the effect of a thunderclap among the fans of the DCEU, that he had abandoned the idea of seeing Henry Cavill in the red suit and blue. However, the super-hero necessarily share the poster with the other, since they do not Man of Steel 2 it seems that in the projects of the studies. For the moment, is Shazam 2 which serves as the ideal candidate to accommodate Superman. However, there is another film in which his presence seems so logical : Supergirl.

Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel

We had talked about it in a Molten state, the project Supergirl it would have been shifted so that the studies focus on the return of Superman Henry Cavill. Instinctively, we tend to think that this rumor means that the film has been put to one side for an indefinite period. However, if one takes into account the likely return of Superman, we can have a completely different reading. It may be that the studies have changed your mind and want to include the version of Henry Cavill the plot of the film Supergirl. Therefore, the displacement does not mean that the project is on hold, but that simply is changing. Is to know if a film is possible in the DCEU.

Kara Zor-El in the comic that acts as a prequel to Man of Steel

Big fan of the character and of comics in general, Henry Cavill has said several times to be ready to play Superman for as long as possible. This means that the actor would probably be from this project. A point of view of the story, bringing Superman and Supergirl on the big screen would be logical. They both belong not only in the same universe, but are also cousins. So much so that, as stated in the comic that serves as prequel to The man of SteelKara is already present in the Soil in the DCEU. She came years before the events of the film. In other words, Superman, and since they are both in the same place, it would be enough to satisfy.

Clark Kent is thought to be the sole survivor of Krypton, or at least of his family. The presence of Kara would be a way to learn more about its origins and the culture kryptonienne. Learning that the spectators also, at the same time as him. In addition to continue with the expansion of the universe of Superman, a crossover with the character of Supergirl could also be used to “replace” Man of Steel 2, we can not see any time soon. The character of Kara Zor-El, in fact, can lead to the introduction of many villains kryptoniens and enemy of Superman who would have had their place in the suite.

The cousins Supergirl and Superman in the series of Supergirl in the CW

On the paper, with the appearance of Superman in the movie Supergirl is therefore a logical idea that would work in the DCEU. Is this really in the curriculum ? Here is the real question. It is difficult to know, given the fact that the future Superman played by Henry Cavill, is far from being true. Even more than the movie The Flash could be used to do a little cleaning in the different timeline and universe of the DCEU. So hopefully this will play in favor of the hero of Krypton, and can lead to its appearance in the film Supergirl.