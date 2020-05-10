DCEU : The departure of Henry Cavill in the role of Superman confirmed ?

We suspected for some time now, since the actor is now involved extensively in the new series the streaming platform, legal Netflix, The Witcher. But it would appear that the new is confirmed, Henry Cavill would have abandoned his role of Clark Kent in the DCEU, even as the universe film around comic DC could be separated into two separate entities. This is the site Entertainment Weeklyalways the first informed of such news, which has apparently made the gaffe on an article in which they have called the actor “the ex-Superman”, before quickly changing the term when they realized their mistake. Oops !

Henry Cavill in Superman gif.

Therefore, it is likely that the journalist author of the article has been aware of a new, not yet announced by the studios Warner Bros. Or then it was just a pellet without consequence, but the news has been picked up by many american media, it would be more for the blunder. This is not a huge surprise, given its presence more sporadic in Justice League and his involvement in a series that will have potentially several seasons. All the more that the future of the DCEU also appear to be uncertain as to whether participation in the future of Henry Cavill. No wonder we ask so many questions on Man Of Steel with all these uncertainties !