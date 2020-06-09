DCEU : The failure of Suicide Squad has he put in danger the DC universe Comics ?

This is not a surprise for anyone: Suicide Squad has convinced neither the public nor criticism. His results at the box office are not catastrophic, but the director had to stay strong in the face of numerous negative feedback he received. David Ayer has answered frankly to all the comments accusing Suicide Squad to be a turnip, that bonus was not consistent with that promised by the trailer. Unfortunately, David Ayer is not the only one to suffer from this bad experience: although the DCEU is not his first “drama”, it does not expect to suffer as much from the failure of Suicide Squad. Between the script written on the fly, the film director put on the bench, adding the humorous side to the detriment of dark intrigue, changing the backstory of the Joker… All the difficulties encountered on the set of the film have not benefited the DCEU!

For years, the DCEU is accused of wanting to copy the MCU. At the same time, the universe has become aware of its potential after Man of Steel, a film centered on Superman, which has unanimous support from the public. Several years after, the fans are hoping to still find Henry Cavill in the role of Superman in the DCEU. The problem is that Warner and DC may have wanted to grill some steps to catch up with the competition. Since always, the public believes that the DCEU wants to go too fast, and accuses the studio’s Warner to rush through their projects. If the critic may appear harsh, the events in the scenes of Suicide Squad do not come to contradict it. It may be that other projects have experienced the same in the galleys off, but all the problems of the film of David Ayer have been exposed on the web.

And it is true that the failure of the Suicide Squad is very disappointing for the DCEU because studios Warner was counting a lot on this project. If the film worked, it was expected that many spin-offs come out later, including one on the Joker from Jared Leto, before that Todd Phillips hasn’t even considered creating a feature-length film on Arthur Fleck, future Prince of Crime. Also, Will Smith conjured in 2018 the opportunity to lend his features to Deadshot for a film solo. In reality, the DCEU had planned for a long time to launch a series of feature-length films on the villains of DC Comics. The project alone Harley Quinn has been started and has led to Birds of Prey. Warner and DC need to accept their delays and be aware that the MCU had already released 7 films when they released Man of Steel. The universe DC Comics enjoys strong characters and iconic (Wonder Woman, Batman, Joker, Shazam, Superman, Black Adam, etc.), then it is in their interest to further refine the projects on these. Suicide Squad may have made a bad pub at the studio’s Warner, but it also allows them to see what works or not. As they say, one learns from mistakes, so fingers crossed for the 2021 year, to do honor to the heroes of the DCEU!