DCEU : The movie, Supergirl pushed back because of Superman to Henry Cavill, what does this mean-does it ?

After the failure of Justice Leagueit was obviously for the DCEU to renew. If this goes through the introduction of new characters such as Black Adam, or even of Adrianna Tomaz recently confirmed to the plot, the Warner was also considering to give a spotlight to Supergirl. In the past, several rumors suggested that the production of a film that focused on the cousin of Superman start current 2020. However, according to a recent report relayed by Heroic Hollywoodthe Warner would have preferred to postpone such a project to focus on the apprehension of Superman. If we do not know at what point the feature-length film Supergirl was advanced, it had to introduce a new player to replace Henry Cavill alongside Kara Zor El, echoing recent rumors that the departure of the actor.

Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman.

However, if his co-star Amy Adams, had more or less indicated that these claims were true, the british actor was required to clarify the situation, saying that he was always Superman. Also confusing the situation, the statements of the actor as well as the deferral of Supergirl could actually indicate the return of Henry Cavill in the DCEU. Although his title role in the series The Witcher could cause problems in terms of planning, the interpreter of Geralt of Riv had insisted during an interview with GamesRadar : “you have to keep in mind that regardless of the films that I am required to turn, it is possible to work on two projects in the same year.” An affirmation that will what give hope to the fans, who are waiting for the return of the super-hero with impatience since his cameo in Shazam!. This being said, the studios have, however, nothing confirmed, the latter even having considered other actors like Michael B. Jordan or David Corenswet for the role of Superman. Between recast of the universe, new characters and casting, Warner seems in any case, well occupied. Hope that it will happen just to convince aficionados of the DCEU !