DCEU : The multiverse, a perfect way to save the universe of the super-heroes of DC ?

Thanks to the movie solo The Flashthe concept of the multiverse officially land in the DCEU ! In the adaptation of the famous story of Flash point on the big screen, Warner Bros will be able to reinvent its universe of super-heroes. With this project, you are going to rewrite their franchises in more than one way, since the journey of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the past, change the present as we know it. However, this alternate reality will be the open door to thousands of possibilities related to the future of the members of the Justice League ! The multiverse, makes it possible for a plurality of different approaches within the DCEU, all gathered under the same name. This goes for the blockbuster pretty classic as Aquaman the film promises to be the The Batman of Matt Reeves. And speaking of the latter, we hope that the biggest fear of the Joker, which will be revealed in the future of the movies !

Lex Luthor

In other words, Warner Bros finally an opportunity to catch up with the fiasco of the last few years. Between the successive withdrawal of the actors (bye bye Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill), the visions of the filmmakers butchered by the studios (andThe Justice League, Suicide Squad), controversies and scandals in repetition, nothing was going well ! It is time to start with the right foot, and the multiverse is perfect for this, as it allows you to change a world that is pre-existing without the need to remove or re-start from scratch. Not to mention that it opens the field of the possible, since it is now possible for the older versions of the superheroes such as Batman or Superman again on the big screen and cross the street to their heirs. All of these stories of the possibility that the studies will have the opportunity to develop… we can’t wait to find out what ! The other good news ? The following Shazam it is always !