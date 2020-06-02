DCEU : The next project on Harley Quinn will solve he mystery round Robin ?

While a new project in DC centered on Harley Quinn would be in readiness on the side of Warner, the movie may give more scope to the character played by Margot Robbie but also to solve a mystery about Robin. Indeed, although the studios have not yet given details, this new adaptation of the adventures of Harley Quinn could teach us more about the horrible fate of Robin. As a reminder, in Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice, it was learned that Bruce Wayne had lost his comrade-in-arms in the face of the Joker, while in Suicide Squadit was once again made mention of this murder, the girlfriend of the Prince of the Crime to have been his accomplice.

Ben Affleck (Batman) in the face of the costume of Robin in Batman v Superman.

If one is unaware of the circumstances of such a tragedy, the next project on Harley Quinn, however, should enlighten us further. Having more or less repentant in Birds of Prey by becoming an anti-heroine, Harley Quinn could use this new nature in order to redeem himself. The character could return in a flashback on one of the darkest periods of his life and show us precisely the murder of Robin. This element screenplay, it could have a significant impact on the DC universe and film the arrival of a new Robin, the name having been worn by different characters in the comics, or introduce Batwoman. In the case of a suite of Birds of Preywe could see Harley Quinn team up with members of the Bat-Family, an adaptation before we go to the cinema. This adventure would appear to be particularly interesting in terms of intrigue and apprehension of the characters, but especially would finally solve one of the famous mysteries of the DCEU !