DCEU : The return of Ben Affleck in the skin of Batman confirmed ?

While Snyder Court The Justice League will land officially in HBO Max next year, you should not, however, come to the conclusion that the arc of a narrative of the history of Batman Ben Affleck. If several of the rumors suggested the return of the american actor and Henry Cavill, respectively, in the costumes of Batman and Superman, the new information conveyed by Bouncing around in the Comics it would be, in effect, the return of Ben Affleck in the skin of the man bat, a series for HBO Max. More specifically, and according to the latest information, the interpreter of the Dark Knight in Snyder has signed a contract with the new streaming platform, the original program focused on Bruce Wayne after the Cut Snyder The Justice Leaguewhile that Ben Affleck would be both in front of the camera and behind the position of showrunner.

Although previous sources had a doubt about the veracity of this project last week, Bouncing around in the Comics as well as Taylor Murphy The Cultured Nerd to say that the studies may have in store for the official announcement of the DC Fandom in August or during the JusticeCon. Therefore, surely, to see the ads of these two events, in order to see the return of Ben Affleck in the skin of the Dark Knight confirmed, as well as more details on the famous draft series. In any case, it seems to be on the road, the DC universe had not finished with one of his super-hero favorite, while he wondered what the Batman character fascinates-t-that much ?