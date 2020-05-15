DCEU : The Superman Henry Cavill change of costume on a fan-art managed

With Man of Steel, Zack Snyder has taken the party to adapt a more dark and nuanced view of Superman. Less cheerful and optimistic, it is a super-hero in search of his own identity that we have followed in the blockbuster. This adaptation has not fully appealed to fans of comics and the heroes, who have been very critical of the interpretation of Zack Snyder. However, there is a point that has been able to make (almost) everyone agrees : the costume. Farewell to the slip red ! This does not prevent some from wanting to see what could look like Superman Henry Cavill in a version that most classic of all red and blue.

This was the case for the artist digital Dalton Barrett, which offers a modern version of the Superman costume, including the famous under-garment red. At the time of the creation of the hero of Krypton, its authors were inspired outfits of bodybuilders, who often wore a pair of tights under a pair of panties. It must be admitted that on this fan-art of the costume is rather well-worn by Henry Cavill. What we give almost want to see this image become a reality. To do this, it would be necessary, however, that the british actor donned again the cape of Superman. An event that is highly anticipated by fans of the DCEU, and that could well happen thanks to the shift of the film on Supergirl.