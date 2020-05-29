DCEU : The universe can accommodate two Batman ?

Over the last ten days have been busy ones for the Warner ! Between the official announcement of the Snyder’s Cut on HBO Max, the talks Henry Cavill with the studios, there are whispers now that the latter, and that Ben Affleck could be back in the costumes of Superman and Batman. According to several rumors, the first should be back in a number of films DC. As for the second, he should have a right to a series at the destination of the platform HBO Max. If this project would follow the output of the Snyder Cut in 2021, it would imply the presence of two Batman in the DCEU, Matt Reeves adapting currently working on a new version of man-bat with Robert Pattinson. A new situation that we therefore pushes us to wonder about the potential presence of two vigilantes hidden within the DC universe.

Ben Affleck in the skin of Batman.

This may appear unique, Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, the heroic being of the characters especially protected, if not sacred, by the DCEU. Although there have been a few exceptions in the context of animated series, the production has always made sure not to create multiple versions of the super-heroes in order to avoid any confusion. Today, however, the situation seems to be reversed particularly with the series Gotham or Batwoman, the latter often referring to the universe, man-bat, despite the representation of Batman on the big screen in the guise of Ben Affleck. Another possibility would be to make the latter the successor of Robert Pattinson. In fact, it should not be forgotten that the feature film Matt Reeves narrates a story quite different from that portrayed in the films of Zack Snyder.

Robert Pattinson for The Batman.

Being inspired is that more of the comics Batman : Year One and A Long Halloween, The Batman should film the first steps of Bruce Wayne as a justification, as this can leave the opportunity for Ben Affleck to reprise the role in a future series and embody a Batman more mature. Finally, the multiverse developed by Flash could be a way to accommodate the super-hero in a different way in the DCEU. Although this appears as yet uncertain, the film The Flash with Ezra Miller has been postponed to an undetermined date, this new situation could even be beneficial for the two projects. It would give indeed the opportunity for Ben Affleck to rethread the costume of the Black Knight and taking control of a project focusing on Batman, this does not prevent it for as much the project of Matt Reeves to provide an adaptation of the original and dark of the man-bat. After all, this is not the first time that Warner tries to this kind of things, the evidence with that of the Joker from Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix.