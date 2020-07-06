DCEU : This famous heroine of comic books, you could be entitled to his own movie ?

While fans of the DC universe and eagerly await the release of the Court Snyder The Justice League officially scheduled on HBO Max, the next year, Warner Bros has the intention of renewing the world of cinema thanks to its most iconic characters, but also thanks to the new recruits. Either Henry Cavill in the negotiations with the studios for the return of Superman, Ben Affleck as headlining a series about man-bat or even the arrival of Black Adam played by Dwayne Johnson, the DCEU to make a new skin thanks to the ambitious projects. And this to such an extent that a famous heroine of the comics may have the right to his own movie. In fact, the site Bouncing around in the Comics claims that a film focused on Zatanna Zatara is currently in development.

Zatanna Zatara in DC comics.

Despite the fact that she appeared in the video The Justice League Darkthis project marks the real debut on the big screen of the heroin within the DCEU. After much speculation and several appearances in the comics, on the small screen, or even through video games, it would not be surprising that the studies are turning to Zatanna, its history is especially tied to the man bat. However, it is not yet known in what context of this project in this daughter of the magician with magical powers, vast could be nested in comparison with the rest of the universe. One possibility would be to connect the movie to the series The Justice League Dark produced by J. J. Abrams for the DCEU, and embed this character introduced in the Multiverse The Flash. In any case, one thing is certain, if this new adaptation came to see the light of day, would be sufficient to the delight of many fans, the arrival of Zatanna, who can, on the other hand, the preparation for the introduction of a computer 100% female within the DCEU compound of the Huntress, Black Canary or Catwoman.