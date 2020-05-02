DCEU : Why Superman Henry Cavill deserves a second chance ?

The fans of Superman are without doubt stayed a little hungry after Man of Steeland no, not because of some of its choices. Since the release of the film, one has the impression that the studios have set aside, preferring to concentrate on Batman. So that even Henry Cavill, the interpreter of Superman, has rather the impression that it is a movie about the vigilante of Gotham. Justice League came to add a layer, with a Superman rather shallow, not going beyond its usual image. At the present time, Warner Bros did not seem to know what to do with the character. The reboot ? Give a sequel to Man of Steel ? To appear in cameo in one of the future movies ? Even if the change is good, we think the Superman played by Henry Cavill has not said its last word, and well deserves a new chance on the part of the studios.

Man of Steel

When you think about it, he has not had a real chance. We said just above, the studios were quickly put away, even even remove the majority of the scenes of Clark Kent of the cinema version of Batman v Superman. It is more become an item of scenery, and background, a true hero of the plot. Just for that, he deserves a second chance, and a second film really focuses on him, its problems, and its universe. Are, the Man of Steel 2 we were promised a few years ago. In addition, we can not say that Man of Steel has dealt with all the mythology of Superman. Why already start again to zero, while precisely, things are just starting ?

Man of Steel

One of the best reasons to give a second chance at Superman Henry Cavill, this is especially Henry Cavill himself. The british actor is very much aware of the character, and seems to have understood very well. He is aware of the potential of the hero, and has at heart the represent on large screens. In addition, he loves to read the comics, and he himself is a lover of pop culture. In other words, he loves Superman. This is reflected in his interpretation, he embodies the character of a fair that it is physically or in scenes in the emotion. Certainly, one would not be against seeing a new face, but it was thought that the performance of Henry Cavill and his passion for Superman deserve to be re-considered.