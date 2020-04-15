DCEU : Wonder Woman will take the place of Superman in the future ?

Although it is one of the iconic characters of the DCEU, Superman may not return anytime soon on the big screen… The rumors by announcing the departure of Henry Cavill are true, if we are to believe the recent statements by Amy Adams (Lois Lane), whose destiny in the DC universe is linked to that of his co-star. Goodbye Clark Kent, therefore, but long life to Aquaman and Wonder Woman ! These two super heroes are more popular than ever, and one theory is that tenacious, Diana Prince is ready to assume the role of leader, previously held by the Kryptonien. According to the always well-informed, Grace Randolph, in Wonder Woman 1984, timeline of the DCEU will be amended. The goal is that the fans discover that the soldier is very popular in the world of DC, since it will not be hidden since the First World War.

The finding of Zack Snyder in Batman vs. Superman and Justice Leagueaccording to which Wonder Woman has not recurred since the beginning of the last century, will be “cleared” by the film, Patty Jenkins. We will learn through this sequel that Diana Prince is clearly visible in the eyes of the inhabitants of the fictional universe DC since the 80s, the decade from which it emerges from its hiding place. What will be the character in the foreground of the DCEU, instead of Clark Kent ! In other words, the Warner Bros. scan all the elements of the previous feature-length films that no longer fit with its new guideline. Knowing that, in addition, Ezra Miller is at the heart of a controversy, and that The Flash is in pause indefinitely, this is the perfect time for a soft reboot !

The icing on the cake, from a global point of view, the fact that Wonder Woman “replaces” Superman to the position of troop leader corresponds to the changes taking place currently within the big Hollywood studios. The majors are producing more and more blockbusters with the main characters female, LGBTQ+ and non-caucasian. We had an example with the new trilogy Star Wars of Disney ! If the rumors are true, Diana Prince will be found very quickly the head of a Justice League 2.0. It will include Aquaman, The Flash (if Ezra Miller is not fired by the Warner Bros.), the Batman of Robert Pattinson, Shazam, Black Adam and the Suicide Squad, James Gunn. In other words, the future should be bright for the super-heroine of Gal Gadot !