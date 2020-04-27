De Niro and Emilia Clarke arrive for the SAG Awards Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Robert De Niro, the silver hair, sporting a beard, the star of “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter of “The Crown” were among the first arrivals at the Screen Actors Guild SAG) Awards on Sunday , where the actors in hollywood will make their choices for the best performances of cinema and television in 2019.

26th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, United States, January 19, 2020 – Robert De Niro. / Photo taken on November 26, 2018 / REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

The british actor, Andrew Scott, the “priest-burning” of the television comedy offbeat “Fleabag” donned a shirt in pink silk and a pink outfit, while the actress from “Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke chose a dress bright pink to trample the carpet silver in Los Angeles.

The star of “Wild card” Joaquin Phoenix, the lead actor of “the Marriage Story” Adam Driver, Jennifer Lopez of “Hustlers” and Laura Dern in “Marriage Story” are part of the A-listers vying for the prices SAG, three weeks before the Oscars in February.

De Niro, whose main performance in “The Irishman” was snob me by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG, receives an award for lifetime achievement at the dinner SAG.

The drama on sexual harassment “Bombshell” was rewarded on Sunday with four nods for its story about how the allegations of misconduct of women in 2016 led to the ousting of the founder of the network of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

Charlize Theron, who underwent hours of makeup to transform his appearance for his role as the former host of Fox News ‘ Megyn Kelly, is one of the favourites, with her co-stars of “Bombshell,” Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Wings denied the many accusations of women, and died a year later.

However, Rene Zellweger won the most awards so far for her performance as Judy Garland desperate and aging in the biopic “Judy”. A win at SAG after a Golden Globe earlier this month to increase his chances for a second Oscar next month.

Prices SAG are monitored closely as an indicator of the success of the Oscars, since actors constitute the largest voting group in the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema (L1N29J15U).

Yet, this year, several of the contenders for the best film Oscar on 9 February, were not nominated for the whole distribution to the SAG. They include the film immersive the First world War, “1917”, the winner of the Producers Guild Awards Saturday, as well as the history of the comic strip dark “Joker”, the drama of divorce, wrenching “Wedding Story” and the adaptation of the novel “Little Women”. ”

“Bombshell,” the last week has not had a great impact on the Oscar nominations and after a box-office disappointing $ 30 million so far, experts in the rewards say that the contest for the first prize for best casting of SAG will probably consist of two films responsible for star – The epic gangster Netflix “The Irishman” and “He was once in Hollywood”, the return of the 1960s celebrating the entertainment industry.

The charming stuntman of Brad Pitt and the star of the television western faded to Leonardo DiCaprio are nominated for “Once Upon a Time”, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are both in the race of the players support for “The Irishman”.

In television, the casts of the series are in competition for the best categories include “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Fleabag”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid”s Tale” and “The Marvellous Mrs Maisel”.

Story added by Steve Gorman; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski

