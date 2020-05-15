DEAD OR alive | review of the movie from Sam Raimi with Gene Hackman

Carte blanche is our rendez-vous for all the movie buffs on the web. Again, The Blue Mirror hosts a(e) invited(e), which focuses on a classic of the cinema, recognized or unrecognized. For this thirty-eighth case, we have reached the pen Jean-Victor’houetpen regular CloneWeb. He took advantage of the opportunity to pay tribute to Dead or alive of Sam Raimi.

Carte Blanche à… Jean-Victor H.

It all starts with the great horizon of the plains of Arizona and a rider that is moving towards the camera, returning without a doubt an adventure to get to another.

Very quickly, a man with a face worn and threatening is going to cut down our explorer, by explaining to him after the shooting ” You will not have my gold, Mr. ! “. Checking the corpse, this excited the trigger is going to be taken by surprise and be stunned by what is in reality a woman, that will leave attached to his cart in the middle of nowhere to resume his route in the death threats and “Bitch !” and vehement.

One is then in 1995, and Sam Raimi gave the tone at the intro scene : the wild west has always been a place without pity for the men, then imagine what it is when one is a woman…

It would be hasty to sing the praises of Sam Raimi and his screenwriter Simon Moore on the simple fact of giving a main role of western women, the kind that has already seen several incarnations of the feminine, Barbara Stanwyck in The Furies Anthony Mann in the 1950s in the recent The Homesman or Jane Got a Gun, with Hilary Swank and Natalie Portman, or even the series Godless on Netflix.

But in reviewing how the producer crazy d’Evil Dead revisit such seminal to his sauce, it was difficult not to be surprised by the frontality of the film to this topic, as they put both feet in the dish as soon as the intro scene, the better to weave this theme throughout.

Lady Vengeance

Dead or alive (The Quick and The Dead)it is the story of a woman who seeks her vengeance in a world of men, his quest being infinitely more challenging simply by sex. All of the encounters and the exchanges that it will do during its journey, and it will be packed, and nobody will take it seriously, bringing it always to be lower by questioning systematically his motives, questioning his skills yet obvious.

When she asks for a room the manager of the saloon, who didn’t even see because it is back and based so his intuition about the simple sound of his voice, he will reply that it is next to the prostitutes.

When it passes the first stage of the contest of duels that she hopes to win, the organiser of the event and the big bad of the story John Herod, played by Gene Hackman invite him to dinner to propose to him to stop the competition and to give in to his charms in the lowering of the role of woman in the home, the previous having been killed because ” infidel “.

And before you even go to this dinner, the priest played by Russell Crowe will make him a note on his coucherie of the previous day with another man, and his evening to come, putting it all away in the great giver of lesson, although its function imputes not to issue judgment.

When the other competitors and potential adversaries in duels, they don’t miss a chance to make innuendo, salacious, and other ribald remarks, that it will take the head up with the answers scathing, offering all dialogues quite delicious, the first exchange of cartridges is primarily verbal.

Sam Raimi was clearly pleased to reconstitute the typical village of the western and its parade of broken faces, thanks to a cast of the highest caliber. Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and a young Leonardo DiCaprio were in great shape, but it is necessary to acknowledge the supporting roles, which are a real treat between the shooter, the ai played by Lance Henriksen (Bishop in Aliens !), the inimitable Keith David in hitman, Mark Boone Junior always perfect in taree or the old Pat Hingle, himself a veteran of the western on american television between the years 50 and 70.

If the whole thing had like a real promotional vehicle for Sharon Stone, then at the top of his career with Basic Instinct two years before, and Casino the same year, his on-screen performance has often been the subject of debate, his character, almost monolithic, in any case contained as a Clint Eastwood of the great era, not necessarily the score the more obvious for her as it was to show a fragility to some behind the shell of a cow-girl.

Power of iconography

That being said, the arc of drama to his character with a passive loaded and a true emotional stake in are surely one of his finest roles, and give him almost the air of a Furiosa before the hour, as this woman seems to carry all the weight of human cruelty on the shoulders and does everything she can to struggle, the image of the little girl in the village that she will try to push aside the dirty paws of the man in vain.

Sam Raimi was here fully aware of the power of iconography of the western, and knew how to reverse the roles with a woman in the boots of a end shooter could be a carrier of meaning vis-à-vis the mythology of the wild west. He took the opportunity to offer a few plans symbolic the most beautiful effect, where the silhouette of a Stone in the face of a sun, crushing or the vastness of the landscapes would already be a way to short-circuit a imaging traditionally male inside, without even talking about the scenario in which the main issue will be to fold the cards of this microcosm, and so somewhere in the world by extension.

A company that is more than the simple thematic project to take form and print direct from the film, as in the great director cartoon, Raimi takes advantage of this folklore western to print his style and the reorganization of the mythical figure of the duel, abusing zooms, twisted, frameworks, unhinged, and sometimes even a dolly cleared very quick to raise the adrenaline of the moment and the suspense unbearable before the first shot.

As always with the one who is going to pose later a true milestone of cinema US modern in his trilogy, Spider-Man, the result is electrifying, Raimi, making it both a tribute to a whole decade of american cinema, while taking it on board fully. Never we had seen, and we will not see, duels, such as those that Dead or alivethat managed to be familiar with a spark of madness, common to no other.

And while hollywood cinema tries to create new icons of the feminist, it is always good to review a film like this, which reminds us that well before #MeToo, we could already see women confronting the patriarchy in full force, with a courage and determination that is always also life-saving.

Jean-Victor’houet

