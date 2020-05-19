Deadpool 3 : More than 5 years to wait before the return of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) ?

There is a good reason why the creator of Deadpool thinks that the third film of the franchise is not really in preparation ! In fact, Rob Liefeld is a lot of talk about him at this time for his statements about Wade Wilson and his arrival within the MCU of Marvel Studios. And for good reason : his comments appear to contradict those of the star of the saga, Ryan Reynolds, which asserts that the result of his adventures solo is alive and well in the pipes ! The spectators no longer know who to believe, and if they can still cling to the hope of increasingly tenuous as their favourite super hero just returns quickly to the screen…

Deadpool

“Regardless of the perspective that I have inside, what I know is that as long as a film is not programmed, it is not taken seriously. And what people don’t like it is that I assessed the timing of outputs [de Marvel] for approximately the next five years and that I haven’t seen Deadpool. [Donc] I don’t see how it could happen before“entrusted Rob Liefeld at i09. A bad news for all fans of the merc big mouth ! Disney has certainly unveiled niches outputs for films without titles in 2023, but has not yet announced its schedule for 2024 or 2025. Everything is still possible about the arrival of Wade Wilson, but at least the latter is evolving in a MCU alternative Deadpool 3it is hard to imagine returning to the screen anytime soon…