Deadpool 3 : Ryan Reynolds discusses the third pane under the age Disney





Ready for Deadpool 3 ? If Ryan Reynolds does not agree on a schedule,

he is enthusiastic about the idea of a third installment even Disney and

his political family are now in charge of the Mercenary to the

big mouth.

“ I’m a big fan of Marvel, and the way they make movies “,

has



said the actor. “ So, when Disney bought the Fox, I saw this as a

good thing. The fact that



Deadpool



could possibly come to play in this sandbox would be a victory

for all those who participate in them. But we’ll see “.

Ryan Reynolds has made his debut in the costume of the super hero not

politically correct then that 20th Century Fox controlled the

characters X-Men Marvel. But in 2019,



Disney bought the studio



and many were then asked how a hero R-Rated could find

his place among the princesses and the castles of the Disney brand.

“ This is so new that everything is happening in Marvel now and

I’m trying to understand the ins and outs as much as possible,

my point of view “adds Ryan Reynolds. ” Well, we’ll see. ”

In December 2019, it was confirmed that a draft of the Deadpool 3, but no

date has not been announced. But even if there had been one, the epidemic

coronavirus and its consequences have completely upset the schedule

the cinema industry.

Source :



Cnet.com



,



ComicBook.com



Image : 20th Century Fox