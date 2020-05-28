Deadpool 3 : Ryan Reynolds should be in charge of the project according to the creator of the super-heroes

True success at the box office in 2016 and 2018 Deadpool and its sequel astonished by their tone becoming creations R-Rated, the most lucrative of recent years. Driven by the screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the second film received, this time on the benches of writing, Ryan Reynolds. A choice that gave a new dimension to the actor vis-à-vis the project on the super-hero, while the clash continues between the creator of Deadpool and Disney via a fan art brutal. Though nothing has been confirmed yet by Marvel studios, Rob Liefeld continues to voice his frustration about the arrival of Wade Wilson in the MCU. If he does not believe in the project, it is necessary to admit that the plans of the firm to the ears of mice since the purchase of the Fox is still a mystery as to the introduction of the super-hero mayhem.

Ryan Reynolds in a skin of Deadpool.

In an interview granted to io9.com, Rob Liefeld has maintained its previous statements saying that he does not believe in the preparation of a film Deadpool on the side of the MCU. He has subsequently clarified his remarks, admitting that such a project would see the day that in several years, the publisher of comics, however, seems to have an idea of the person who should be in charge of the film : “According to me, Ryan Reynolds is expected to steer the ship and completely take the orders… Even to the point of filming of the new characters … Give her three characters that it can integrate and allow to incorporate. If people ask what I want to see, this is where it starts. Please, let them do it. Let him just over the reins of the project”. A statement which has the merit of being clear and that, of course, echoes the investment of Ryan Reynolds on the last Deadpool. In this respect, the actor had teasé the arrival of Wade Wilson in the MCU, the qualifying of “explosive”. A runaway which could be used in terms of writing and why not of achievement, who knows ?