Deadpool 3 : Ryan Reynolds tease the arrival of Wade Wilson in the MCU

Ryan Reynolds was nice to have confirmed that Deadpool 3 is preparing within the MCU, he likes to keep the suspense on his next adventure in the skin of Wade Wilson ! In fact, the star has fun teaser to his arrival in the world of film from Marvel Studios, while suggesting that it is not 100% confirmed. However, during a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, the actor has confirmed that the introduction of the super-heroes the more irreverent of the House of Ideas would be a boon for everyone : “Oh, dude, I really don’t know… It’s just so much new with the current situation at Marvel, and you know, I’m trying to understand the ins and outs as much as I can, where I stand. We’ll see“.

Deadpool

“I do not feel at all like someone who would be in the place. I think once I am more intimate with it – if we do a Deadpool 3… If or when we will be forced to make Deadpool 3I’d probably have a better perspective on the situation. But I’m a big fan of Marvel, and the way they make films. So when Disney bought the Fox, I only saw it as a good thing. Deadpool fortunately being allowed to play in this sandbox, I think that all the people involved have something to gain. But we will definitely see it later“explained Ryan Reynolds taking care not to reveal anything that might attract the wrath of Kevin Feige. We are well aware of the policy of secrecy from Marvel Studios ! Does this mean that Wade Wilson might evolve in a MCU alternative Deadpool 3 ? The mystery remains !