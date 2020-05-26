Deadpool 3 : The clash between the creator of the super-heroes and Disney continues with a fan-art brutal

The creator of Deadpool does not believe that the third film in the super-hero is really in preparation, and he took the opportunity to clasher Bob Iger, the Disney ceo. According to Rob Liefeld, this last has not the intention to produce the last part of the trilogy of the mercenary a big mouth, and even fewer incorporate it within the MCU. A situation that annoys the artist, the latter having expressed his discontent, claiming that the studios at the large ears are able to destroy his work and to lose its savour if they adapt to the cinema. However, the site-MCU Cosmic’s just the spotter in the story of the creator of Deadpool a frontal attack to the boss of Disney, ruining (ever ?) any chance for his hero to come back on the big screen !

You can see on the video above, posted on YouTube, the screenshot of the story Instagram of Rob Liefeld, showing the famous mercenary holding a Mickey Mouse death by the tail ! Detail violent, it has a track ball in the middle of the forehead… The two characters stand on the rubble of a building, and in the background you can see the logo of Hollywood emerge from the flames. Conclusion, the creator of Deadpool has just signed the death warrant of his super-hero cinema ! After an attack also to the front, it is hard to imagine Bob Iger accept to introduce Wade Wilson in the MCU. About the presence of the justicar on the banner, Twitter’s boss of Disney, we guess that it is neither more nor less than a challenge to the Rob Liefeld. In other words, it will have to wait for well over 5 years before the return of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool 3 !