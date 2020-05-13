Deadpool 3 : the co-creator gets upset and attacks the Disney-Marvel – News Movie

Deadpool 3 is not visible on the horizon, and Rob Liefeld, behind the character with Fabian Nicieza, accuses Disney.

The new is all the more annoying for the fans Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have been cardboard box-office (782 and 785 million of dollars in budgets low). With the $ 1.5 billion raised, we could imagine that the red carpet would soon be rolled out for Deadpool 3 and his promise of million easily harvested, especially as the performance was notable for a movie rated R. But Disney bought the Fox, his X-Men and company, with a complete reorganization around the MCU.

The New mutants are at the head of gondola of the problems, still no date or format of output. Comes now, to add to the tumult around Deadpool 3, in which Mickey does not appear to have an interest disproportionate. Phase 4 of Marvel, completely shifted because of the Covid-19, will pass by Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi among other things, but not by the masked hero. Arithmetic wanted yet that 2020 is her year of release, for fans accustomed to the moment the rule of 2. But many questions have been raised about the future of this anti-hero within the MCU or on the margins of the Avengers.

Not easy to admit that no Deapool in 2020

The interpreter of the anti-hero, Ryan Reynolds, showed himself to be reserved and not especially optimistic about the result. The co-creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, came back a layer on the subject, the story that Disney/Marvel understands that it does not evict Deadpool.

In ComicBookand then in Reversehe said :

“I blame Marvel… I blame Marvel for Deapool 3 which has not yet arrived. It is their fault if the movie is still not done. Regardless of the headache it is to insert it into your program of grand master, just, do it. OK, do it !” (ComicBook)

The creator atomizes Marvel

“I’m going to say what people do not want to hear, but I’m going to say it because I am a realist : I have the feeling that Disney/Marvel gives up Deadpool and everything that goes with it. We’ve had two movies incredible (…) The people must realize : Deadpool is released in 2016, Deadpool 2 in 2018. It is 2020, and nothing. (…) Frankly, Feige, is that you really have a plan ? Your plan is Shang-Chi and The Eternals ? This is your plan ? And Black Widow ? (…) You want to know their plans for Deadpool 3 ? Nothing, nothing, nothing !” (Reverse)



Rob Liefeld has not his tongue in his pocket, and defends his or her end of fat, knowing that a movie X-Force was also originally planned. The sidelining or, at least, the non-priority given to Deadpool seems to be unacceptable, and he took the opportunity to tackle the exits Marvel Phase 4, provocative to the end. Not sure that it makes move the schmilblick, especially as Kevin Feige is the grand manitou, a priori, that is untouchable for this mess.

Our critique of Deadpool is available, as well as that of Deadpool 2.

And there you see it still not the movie ?