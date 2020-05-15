Deadpool 3 : The movie, is it really in the works ? The creator of the super-hero does not believe in it

Since than Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is preparing within the MCU, fans of the famous anti-hero will allow to hope for an imminent return of Wade Wilson in the movie theaters. But if you ask the question to the creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, the predictions of the artist are much less optimistic than those of the star ! “You know, I don’t know… this is what people do not want to hear, but God be praised I am a realist, I feel that Deadpool, the movies they have set sail. We have these two movies shine bright, and we live in a society that always hopes for something. The only thing that sells us is the ‘next, next, next. Yeah, you like that ? Here’s another one ! Do you like it ? Yet another !“has he confided to Reverse.

Deadpool

“I have told my children, ‘it is the fever ! It is the fever !’… For me, at the time when the fever goes down, people need to calm down and understand that Deadpool 1 and 2 have been released in less than two years apart from one another, 2016 and 2018, and I can’t… I’m not also crazy in regards to the objectives of the Marvel now“adds Rob Liefeld, before concluding, “Listen, if they start work on Deadpool today, the film might come out in four years. I can’t be enthusiastic about it“. So, who to believe ? The headliner of the franchise, Ryan Reynoldsor the character creator ? The speeches of the two men are completely contradictory : and even if our core fan would like to give reason to the principal actor in the saga, it could be that Rob Liefeld told true. A pity, because we would have rather seen Wade Wilson to evolve into a MCU alternative Deadpool 3 !