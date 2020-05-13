Deadpool 3 : Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) meet the X-Force ?

The X-Force she will soon be reunited on the big screen ? Since Zazie Beetz (Domino) has teasé a potential return in Deadpool 3we cross our fingers to review the team of super(-anti)-heroes led by Wade Wilson in the movie theaters. Before the redemption of the Fox by Disney in 2012, Ryan Reynolds was supposed to resume his role of mercenary in a spinoff devoted to the famous team of mutants, written and directed by Drew Goddard. A project which, as you might expect, has finished in the bottom… however, according to the sources of We Got This Covered, this team, consisting of children of the atom will, however, to the poster of the last movie of the trilogy Deadpool !

Deadpool

If one believes the website, the plot of Deadpool 3 would be focused on the quest of Wade Wilson to gather again the X-Force ! Alas, this arduous task will be a source of frustration for the character, since, as you already know, he is the sole protagonist of his franchise to be aware that there is a fictional hero. In other words, it will be the only one to remember the previous two movies, and to understand that there is a reboot without any of the other two mutants. However, Josh Brolin himself does not know if he will be back by Cable to the MCU in Deadpool 3so these information are to be taken with a grain of salt ! But if they prove correct, they could allow past adventures solo from Wade Wilson to be even more staggered than expected.