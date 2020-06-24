Deadpool 3 : Wade Wilson takes on the characters of the MCU ?

A couple of weeks ago, the creator of Deadpool not hesitate to say that Ryan Reynolds must be at the controls of the next panel in the super-hero with a sharp tongue. A desire that could now be understood as a new rumor spread by the web site Comic Book The Movie suggests that the interpreter of Wade Wilson would have come to Marvel studios to discuss their expectations for the character, proposing a possible confrontation between the latter and the heroes of the MCU. More specifically, an anonymous source reported that Deadpool might want to destroy the universe Marvel/Fox. It is, in any case, what would have pitché Ryan Reynolds last year, during a meeting between the actor and the head of the House of Ideas, Kevin Present.

If this rumor is to be taken with a grain of salt, this same source states that the director Michael Bay it would have been expected to lead the project. After all, the filmmaker fan of the blockbusters has already worked with Ryan Reynolds in the movie from Netflix Six Of The Metro, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo of writers behind the first two components of Deadpool. Although nothing has been confirmed, the plot could be interesting to develop and correspond more to the apprehension of the super-heroes, while facilitating the arrival of Wade Wilson in the Marvel universe. In any case, this speculation could come to contradict the statements of Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, who said a couple of months ago, not to believe in the preparation of a film on Wade Wilson for the MCU.