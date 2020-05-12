Deadpool 3 would not be in the immediate plans of Disney

Share

Deadpool 3 is known for a long time, but it seems that Disney does not want to do the film. Something that, of course, Rob Liefeld doesn’t like it at all.

Recently Ryan Reynolds he was very comfortable with the future of Deadpool in your new home. The actor has hinted that he would be glad to a movie solo Deadpool 3 or even if you must cross the path of the character with the different parcels of the Universe cinematic Marvel. Just the opposite occurs with Rob Liefeld, co-creator of the Mercenary Bocazas and X-Force.

Rob Liefeld begins by admitting that it is not “too excited” by the plans of the president for Marvel StudiosKevin Feige that would not have even thought of Deadpool 3 and would not have considered the film adaptation of X-Forcefinally by putting in the worst of things. “This is what people do not want to hear, but thank God, I’m realistic: I think that there will be more movies Deadpool”, he said in a statement to the Opposite.

“We have two great films and we live in a cultural world that was always eager to try to sell us the suite. For me, this desire will eventually calm down. People need to stop and realize that Deadpool and Deadpool 2 came out two years apart and now … I’m not too enthused by the plans of Marvel. This is the first time that I am planning “Hey Feige, but have you really a plan? Your plan was “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi”? It was your plan? And “Black Widow”? ” They have closed a door. Chris Evans has said good-bye, Robert Downey Jr. also, Black Widow is falling off a cliff, and said goodbye, they had almost lost Tom Holland against Sony … But you are genius Marvel, geniuses“He commented on the lack of interest of the producer for Deadpool 3.

The situation is complicated

The overall tone shows a huge anger against Disney, new house of his characters after the purchase of Fox. Rob Liefeld complains thus of the manner in which Marvel Studios student productions ensuring that even if they were working with Deadpool 3 this year, “it would be published in four. I can’t be excited about it. “He also adds that he can not “hide” what they think about it. stressing that the film is X-Force has also been a victim of the merger of the two companies.

