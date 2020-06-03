Deadpool replacement for Stan Lee in the MCU ?

Deadpool 3 are not planned by Disney, and may even never have existed, the Marvel studios would have considered a solution rather original to see Deadpool in ALL of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe : to entrust to him the caméos previously conducted by Stan Lee.

Since the purchase of the Fox by Disney, who already owned Marvel, the comic book fans were ecstatic : the X-Men and Deadpool would finally be able to include the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe, and, therefore, to toy with the Avengers !

Except that in the calendar of the upcoming releases Marvel, no trace of Deadpool in the… next three years ! An absence that has somewhat annoyed the co-creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, regretting -with a lot of big words in his statements – that Disney does not want to continue to get out of the movies Deadpoolafter the success of the first two. And it is true that with Deadpool released in 2016, and Deadpool 2 in 2018, there does not appear the name of the super-hero crazy before at least 2022 is not very reassuring for the result. As vulgar as an episode of South Park and more violent than a Quentin Tarantino flick, Deadpool would actually be a real little thorn in the side of Marvel / Disney, who would not -too – shocking its audience. But a solution may have been found…

What actor is present in all films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (up to Avengers : Endgame), in all X-Menin the trilogy Spider-Man Sam Raimi, in the two films The Amazing Spider-Manin the awful Fantastic Fourand even in Hulk, Daredevil, Blade, Venom, the Deadpool or all of the series Marvel ? Stan Lee in person !

The creator of almost all of the characters comprising the Marvel universe (Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, X-Men and many others…), in fact, made a specialty of appearing in each movie, via what is called a camé : an occasional appearance, in a different role each time. Died in 2018, the creator the more prolific of the history of the comics will of course not appear in the next films of the MCU. Then to replace it, guess who has thought of ?

Deadpool is the new Stan Lee

According to Roger Wardell, a insider often well-informed regarding the productions of Marvel, it would be considered to show Deadpool in place of Stan Lee, for caméos comedy in all the movies. An easy solution, to keep a character adored by the public, but without having to give him a new movie ? Not necessarily so. According to this anonymous source, these apparitions would be that after the release of Deadpool 3. So not before at least 2022. And more surprisingly, Stan Lee could continue to appear, but “more discreet”…

One can imagine its presence on a hidden photo in the background for each next film, history of giving birth to a new series of caméos that could be dubbed “Where is Stan Lee ?“. If the idea of having Deadpool appear at any time, and especially to without doubt do anything in the next few Marvel movies is actually quite encouraging to know that a new film dedicated to the less conventional of the heroes is still in the cards should reassure fans.

For the rest, the rumors evoke not only the presence of the X-Force, discovered in Deadpool 2, alongside Wade Wilson, but also a crossover with Spider-Man, like in the comics. Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds together on the screen, that would, no doubt, is a pleasure to Stan Lee…

While waiting to discover the result of his adventures, it is always possible to (re)see Deadpool and his X-Force in action in the very cool Deadpool 2, available in VOD at SFR.

Moreover, in speaking of cameo, you have spotted the one Brad Pitt in this film ?

Sources : Tom’s Guide, BGR