Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Trolls Chris Evans after joining Instagram

Actor Avengers Chris Evans, who is best known for his role of Captain America in the film series, has recently joined Instagram to make an announcement exciting.

In his first article on Instagram, Chris Evans is committed to meet the six stars of The Avengers for Marvel and has said that the fans had the opportunity to have a hangout virtual with them. In addition, it has raised funds in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the framework ofAll-In Challenge. “

Otherwise, the actor Marvel Deadpool Ryan Reynolds has uploaded a new photo on Instagram Stories and welcomed Captain America star to its arrival on Instagram in a weird way.

If you look at the picture of Ryan dressed as a Dead Pool costume and we only see his hand. He was holding a compass, in which was a picture of Chris Evans and has left a mini-note for its membership.

Here’s what Ryan Reynolds wrote:

“Welcome to Instagram, Chris Evans. “

See the photo on Instagram below.

There was about a month ago, Ryan Reynolds had shared a recent photo on Instagram and he had thanked the stars of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, after having joined the new campaign of the actor of Deadpool to help bartenders who have lost their work due to the coronavirus.

Ryan Reynold had stopped in the wire Instagram to thank the duo and their company called “Dos Hombres” with a message recognizing.

Click here to read the details.